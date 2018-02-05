Burckhardt Compression gives $10,000 for Veteran's Memorial

Hempstead-On January 25 Burckhardt Compression contributed $10,000 for the proposed Veterans Memorial to be located on the Waller County Courthouse grounds. It was announced in Commissioners Court January 10 that the remaining funds to be raised for the structure amounted to approximately $10,000.

County Commissioner Jeron Barnett, himself a veteran and current chair of the Veterans Memorial committee, commented, “We can’t do enough for our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. Thanks to Burckhardt, and many other great contributors, we are well on our way to having the funds necessary for the memorial.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/