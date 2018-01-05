Cattlemen Announce Annual Convention Details

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) on Tuesday announced details of their annual Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo, to be held March 22-25, 2018 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The 2018 Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo is the largest ranching event of the year in the Southwestern United States. It will feature programs and activities of interest to cattle raisers, landowners and the general public, with opportunities for everyone to participate.

