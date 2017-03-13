Clean up of Brookshire City Hall continues

By Lillie Ruby

Councilwoman Kim Branch has emphatically stated that she did not believe there were any health and safety issues in the City Hall and that renovations were not necessary. Although it would not be proper procedure, Branch has claimed on social media to have contacted the Attorney General about funds being spent on the health and safety renovations. The AG apparently has not taken any action the Mayor has not been contacted.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/