Danny Twardowski announces his retirement from Waller ISD

Waller ISD Superintendent Danny Twardowski Announces Retirement

After serving eight years as the superintendent of the Waller Independent School District, Danny Twardowski announced his intention to retire at the end of his contract term on August 31, 2018. Twardowski came to Waller ISD 21 years ago where he served as the high school principal and assistant superintendent.

“Forty-one years in public education went by extremely fast,” Twardowski said. “Being a member of our strong Waller ISD team made this a difficult decision. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our Waller ISD community.

