Diego Rodriguez receives Semper Fidelis Award

Diego Rodriguez, a junior at Hempstead High School, received the “Semper Fidelis” Award for Music Excellence. SSGT Daniel Zermeno, a recruiter with the United States Marine Corp. presented the award to Rodriguez during the annual high school band banquet.

Each year, the “Semper Fidelis” award is presented to a student who displays traits that the Marine Corps considers essential to being a good leader: endurance, knowledge, unselfishness, dependability, enthusiasm and loyalty. Award recipients are not necessarily the most outstanding musicians, but rather a student whose leadership qualities have contributed to the success of the band program.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/