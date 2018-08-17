(NAPSI)—The next time you watch a home improvement show on TV and think “I can do that,” consider this: Through the Do Good With Wood Award program, you may earn national recognition for your creativity with wood combined with your community spirit.

Whether you’re a high school student, a seasoned woodworker or a creative crafter, if you’ve used your skills to give back to the community, let Minwax recognize you for Doing Good With Wood.

