Evi Escobedo receives John Philip Sousa Award

Evi Escobedo, a senior at Hempstead High School, for received the John Philip Sousa Award recognizing her achievements in the high school band program. HHS Band Director Ronald Walker, Sr. presented the award to Evi during the annual band banquet.

Evi, a clarinet player and drum major in the Hempstead High School Band, joined the band program in the 6th grade and has proven to be an excellent musician. Her drive for excellence began early when Evi competed as a 7th grader at the State UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest as part of the HHS Clarinet Choir.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/