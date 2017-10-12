Katy Christian Women's Connection will be hosting our annual Fall Festival luncheon on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at The Club at Falcon Point, 24503 Falcon Point Dr, Katy.

Our Festival starts at 11 AM and ends at 2:15 PM. We will be hosting a variety of vendors

(Acti Labs, Cozy Up, Crystal Designs, Daily Stamper, Elegant By Design, Kathy's Art, Lindsey's Lip Language, Lularoe Clothing, Memories of the Heart, One Hope Wine, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple).

