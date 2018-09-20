Family Ties breaks ground on youth transitional housing building

Waller County-Family Ties, Family Resource Services of Waller, Texas recently broke ground for their new Youth/ Young Adult Transitional Housing building. Family Ties received a grant from the Mueller Helping Hand Project and will be receiving a steel building from Mueller Incorporated to assist youth in need of transitional housing when moving from Child Protective Services and Foster Care to a life of independence. Once the building is erected, Family Ties will be building out the interior.

