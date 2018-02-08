FFA Members represent the Royal FFA in Fort Worth

On January 20, 2018 three of our local Royal FFA members exhibited their heifers at the Fort Worth Livestock Show. Jenny Pierce exhibited her breeding beef heifer at the Fort Worth Livestock Show. Jenny exhibited a shorthorn heifer in the calf division and received third place in her class. Kaelyn Hein also exhibited a Brangus heifer calf, placing 2nd in her class.

