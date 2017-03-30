FFA shows it for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Each night at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 30 eager students step into an arena full of people in matching white t-shirts, blue jeans and calf halter under their belt. A hat drops and the students run around a 4 acre arena piled with dirt after 15 calves, full of energy.

The calf scramble is an opportunity for students to learn the significance of hard work, and provides students who would otherwise have no way to afford a calf, experience the journey. Bailey Hubbard and Joel Estrada represented the Royal FFA in the scramble this past week. After catching a calf on March 8th and 9th, the two students met the other component to the scramble program, their donor.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/