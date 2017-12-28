Gabrielle Ellwanger Performing in 2017-18 McMurry Chanters Vocal Ensemble

ABILENE, TX (12/21/2017)-- Gabrielle Ellwanger of Magnolia, TX is a member of the 2017-18 McMurry Chanters Vocal Ensemble Chanters is the primary touring choir of the music department. They are selected by competitive audition, and the ensemble performs a wide variety of music.

The Chanters have provided a musical outlet for students from across campus. Additionally, they have contributed outstanding musical performances for events on campus, in the Abilene community, and its surrounding areas.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/