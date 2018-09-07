Goliad State Park Unveils New El Camino Real Visitors Center

GOLIAD—The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) today unveiled two newly renovated sites in Goliad, the new El Camino Real Visitors Center at Goliad State Park and Historic Site and the improved Mission Rosario State Historic Site.

The new visitor’s center was originally built as a cottage for the keeper of Mission Espiritu Santo but has been refurbished to provide interpretive displays highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the site.

