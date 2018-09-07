Goliad State Park Unveils New El Camino Real Visitors Center

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 6:38am

GOLIAD—The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) today unveiled two newly renovated sites in Goliad, the new El Camino Real Visitors Center at Goliad State Park and Historic Site and the improved Mission Rosario State Historic Site.

The new visitor’s center was originally built as a cottage for the keeper of Mission Espiritu Santo but has been refurbished to provide interpretive displays highlighting the cultural and historical significance of the site.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/

The Times Tribune

P.O. Box 1549
Brookshire, Texas 77423
PH: (281) 934-4949
FAX: (281) 934-2012