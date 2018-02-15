Hempstead High School Students recognized by Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for artistic talent

Two students at Hempstead High received top awards for their talents as part of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo School™ School Art Program.

Best of Show went to Kailey Oldham, an 11th grader, for her “Jim Bob and Tom Feller” painting. Jackie Macedo, a 9th grader, was the Gold Medal winner for her “Goat” painting.

As the Best of Show and Gold Medal winners, Oldham and Macedo will have their artwork displayed at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo this year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/