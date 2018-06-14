HISD Elementary Teacher of the Month

Jenny Petry was recognized as the Elementary New Teacher of the Month during the May monthly professional development session at Hempstead ISD. As a new teacher of the month at Hempstead ISD, she received a #risktaker t-shirt donated by MaBisha Stubblefield (Bisha’s Bling), a $50 Mary Kay gift bag donated by Jackie Craver and a certificate to display in her room.

“Jenny is a true team player,” said Reading/Math Instructional Coach Amanda Garza. “She is always willing to adapt and adjust to help all students in the best way possible.”

