HISD New Teacher of the Month

Larry Stephenson was recognized as the Elementary New Teacher of the Month during the May monthly professional development session at Hempstead ISD. As a new teacher of the month at Hempstead ISD, he received a #risktaker t-shirt donated by MaBisha Stubblefield (Bisha’s Bling), a $50 Mary Kay gift box donated by Jackie Craver and a certificate to display in his room.

