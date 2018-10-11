Kinder Garden

Jones Elementary (JES) students are rolling up their sleeves to create a garden. October 3, Stacy Landry’s kindergarten class planted a variety of vegetables using the Cylinder Gardening Program, which requires little time and gardening experience.

Through the program, student learn to grow from seed to harvest in one school semester using a five gallon bucket. Once the seeds are planted, students monitor and water the vegetables on a daily basis.

