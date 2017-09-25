Pattison UMC reinvents Fall Festival

Pattison- Fall Festival Committee of Pattison UMC decided to change the annual festival into two parts.

First, we will celebrate with a catered DINNER and LIVE AUCTION on Saturday, September 30th, 2017. TO-GO DINNERS will be available from 4:30 to 5:30pm. DINE-IN DINNERS available from 5 to 7pm.

Our menu is chicken fried steak, gravy, potatoes, green beans, homemade bread, dessert and tea. Tickets are $12 and available from church members or the church office at 281-375-8488.

