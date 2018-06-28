Peckerwood Gardens Conservation Foundation offers Open Days June 23. July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22

Peckerwood Garden is open the 4th Saturday of each month 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, final tour leaves at 2:00 pm. Visitors enjoy 1-hour guided tours of the garden led by knowledgeable docents, exploring key collections. Seasonal highlights are featured and there is the opportunity to purchase many of the plants from the garden at our nursery on Open Days.Parking and plant sale admission is free. Peckerwood Garden Open Day hours are 10:00-3:00 pm. Garden entry is by guided tour only. Guided tours are offered approximately every 1/2 hour from 10 am and 2 pm. Open Day tour fee is $10 per person.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/