Royal bus drivers sleigh it

With an overnight snowfall making the last days of school before the holidays much more exciting than usual, Royal ECC put out the call for yellow sleighs to transport them to the North Pole snow field. Mr. Dabney and the bus drivers had the children heading out within fifteen minutes to enjoy playing in the snow at the administration building grounds. This was the most significant snow fall in Royal ISD in any ECC student’s young life and a new experience.

