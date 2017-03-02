Royals SkillsUSA qualifies for State competition

The Royal SkillsUSA competed Friday, February 3 and Saturday 4, at the District 9 SkillsUSA Competition at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas. Royal SkillsUSA came away with many GOLD medals! In all, a grand total of almost 40 students have qualified for the State Competition in Corpus Christi, April 6-9.

The Royal High School Machining Department sent 23 students to the District 9 SkillsUSA Competition on February third and fourth, 2017 and out of 23 Royal machining competitors, 2 girls and 9 boys advanced to state competition in April. The Machining District 9 Competition was held at Delmar College for the hands-on manual precision machine competition. Royal was represented in this contest with 2 of our students, Alex Galvan and Gabriel Martinez. 5 of 10 machining projects were fortunate to advance to state and will be at the ABC Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Royal was represented by our Best of Show in the District Competition, the Guillotine designed and machined by Connor Ackley. The Gatlin Gun advanced to the state competition and was machined by Gabriel Martinez and Eric Morales. The Pontoon Airplane advanced to state and was machined by Aurelio Reyes, Ariel Perez and Marcus Williams. The Rocket advanced to state and was machined by Joel Quintero and lastly advancing is the Wall- E machined by Barbara Arvizu, Jose Perez and Stephanie Alvarez. The Royal Machining Department would like to thank the judges from industry that took the time to judge the machining projects at the District Competition. Good Luck to all who are advancing to the state competition.

