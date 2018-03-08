Shereditthe Brockett recognized as Secondary New Teacher of the Month

Shereditthe Brockett was recognized as the Secondary New Teacher of the Month during the February monthly professional development session at Hempstead ISD. As a new teacher of the month at Hempstead ISD, she received a #risktaker t-shirt donated by MaBisha Stubblefield (Bisha’s Bling), a $50 Mary Kay gift certificate donated by Jackie Craver and a certificate to display in her room.

