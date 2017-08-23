SilverSneakers Celebrates 25 Years of Health and Happiness
(NAPS)—While the fitness industry has changed over the decades with workout “fads” that have come and gone, one exercise program has stood the test of time— SilverSneakers®. As the nation’s leading community fitness program designed for older Americans, SilverSneakers has changed thousands of lives through fitness for the past 25 years. What began in 1992 as a first-ofits-kind fitness class for older adults has evolved to in-spire a health revolution that is shattering stereotypes of aging and health, supporting member transformations and creating countless friendships.
From weight loss and flexibility to strength and endurance, Silver- Sneakers guides members through all aspects of their fitness journey. Marvin Bradley, a participating member, began running marathons at age 52. Now at 78 years old, Bradley trains five days a week, and has completed more than 240 marathons.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/