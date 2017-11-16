State FFA Officer Team visits area FFA programs

Three members of the State FFA Officers team visited Hempstead High School on Wednesday, November 8. State President Cody McQueen from Area VIII, along with First Vice President Taylin Antonick from Area VI and Vice President Evan Berger from Area III, gave a presentation to students on the Comfort Zone Model.

After explaining the comfort zone model, the traveling team engaged the students in several activities which demonstrated the three zones in the model. The three zones were Red – Panic Zone, Yellow – Learning Zone, and Green – Comfort Zone.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/