Students of the Month for January

Thu, 02/15/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

Royal ECC Announces Students of the Month for January

Row 1: Itzel Leal, Jake Billasano, Caitlyn Guajardo; Row 2: Cooper Stokes, Gabino Paredes, Axel Cruz, Fabian Lopez; Row 3: Zuri williams, Luis Acuna, Angeline Caceres, Melody Muro;Row 4: David Arvizu, Taraji Hooper, Charleigh Cox, Isabella Huerta, Jesilyn Johnson

 

