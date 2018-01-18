Texas A&M AgriLife awards TFS forester for public service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M AgriLife has awarded Andrew Crocker, Staff Forester for Texas A&M Forest Service, the 2017 Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence for Pubic Service in Forestry.

The award was presented Jan. 9 at the AgriLife Conference on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.

Crocker is one of 15 foresters in Texas responsible for conducting data collection for the Forest Inventory and Analysis program, a census for trees, upon which many forest management programs and decisions are made across the nation.

