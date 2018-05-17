Texas BEEF Team Kids member climbs Kilimanjaro in menory of her father

AUSTIN, TX – Montannah Kenney, a second grader from Austin and BEEF Team Kids member, recently set the world record as the youngest female to reach the summit of Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro. The seven year old reached the summit of the tallest freestanding mountain in the world with her mother, former professional triathlete and BEEF Team volunteer coordinator, Hollie Kenney.

“It’s truly an honor to have Montannah on our team,” said Ryan Moorhouse, general manager of Hartley Feeders and chairman of the Texas Beef Council (TBC) board. “As a cattleman, I’m always proud to see our BEEF Team representing us at rides and races throughout the state. Now, we can add a record setting climb on a different continent to the long list of team accomplishments.”

