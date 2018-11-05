Texas Master Naturalist Program Marks 20 Years and Hits $100 Million Value in Service

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Master Naturalist program has reached 4.4 million volunteer service hours valued at more than $100 Million. This major milestone marks the 20th anniversary of the program, which began in Texas and has since given rise to a growing national movement.

The Texas Master Naturalist program began in 1998 as a joint effort between Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service (formerly Texas Cooperative Extension Service) to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and areas within communities throughout the state.

