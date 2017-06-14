Texas Ren Fest donates $40,000 to the community

The Texas Renaissance Fair donated $40,000 to the Society of Samaritans June 8. During the past year members of the TRF have donated up to $90,000 during the past year to the local communities to help their neighbors.

The Society of Samaritans was active in flood relief for Waller County during 2016 and maintains a food panty and resale shop of FM 1488. The Society also has a clothing and distribution center known as Little Twig. Our clients can get a voucher from the Main Office and then shop at Little Twig for clothes, household items, appliances, and furniture. Little Twig is open 1 day a week on Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00pm.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/