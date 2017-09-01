Volunteer with RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program)

Volunteer from home: call on homebound seniors; Deliver meals to the homebound; Help watch and train for Medicare fraud with your neighbors and families; Help at a food pantry in your area; Mentor under age children, birth to five years; Learn Disaster Preparedness in your area, and so many more ways to volunteer.

RSVP is a non-profit organization serving Austin, Colorado, Waller and Washington Counties. RSVP is America’s largest volunteer network for people age 55 and over. RSVP invites you to join over 500,000 volunteers across the country. Volunteering leads to new discoveries and new friends. Plus, studies show that volunteering helps you live longer and promotes a positive outlook on life.

