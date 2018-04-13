Waller County Child Welfare Board Easter celebration and fund raiser

The Waller County Child Welfare Board (WCCWB) hopes that all our friends and community had an enjoyable and blessed Easter celebration. To help DFPS children celebrate Easter, WCCWB purchased 53 Easter baskets. Baskets were made by children in the Waller County Rainbow 4-H Club and delivered by CASA volunteers. Jumpstarting Child Abuse Prevention Month on Easter weekend, WCCWB partnered with the Vanity Fair Outlet Mall to increase child abuse awareness during a cake raffle fundraiser. Individuals and community partners donated fortynine cakes. WCCWB greatly thanks First Baptist Church Hempstead, Brookshire Brothers, and H.E.B. for their generous support.

