Waller County Sheriff’s Office recognized for service by Hempstead ISD

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office was recognized for their service during the March regular meeting of the Hempstead ISD Board of Trustees.

Waller County Sheriff R. Glenn Smith has been sending over a couple of deputies during the day to share lunch in the cafeteria with the children at Hempstead Elementary. The interaction with the deputies during lunch builds relationships as well as provides positive role models for the students.

