Waller High School partners with local professionals for annual Career Day Nov. 7

WHS Students Explore Career Opportunities Waller ISD Communications Nov. 7, Waller High School (WHS) opened its doors to career professionals for its annual Career Day. For the event, WHS partners with local businesses and community members to expand career and college awareness for students.

Over 50 business representatives from the surrounding areas set up booths in the gymnasium to share their expertise and career success tips. Students had the opportunity to browse booths and visit with the professionals to learn details about various career fields and opportunities. Representatives answered a range of student questions from job description and education/training requirements to salary and advancement opportunities and more!

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/