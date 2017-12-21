Waller High School Winter Dance Show Captivates Audience

Waller ISD Public Information The 2017 Waller High School presented its Winter Dance Show It’s Christmas on Tuesday, December 12 in the school auditorium. Emceed by senior varsity cheerleaders Kaitlyn Brzymialkiewicz and Emily Calloway, the program dazzled the audience with the talents of Waller High School’s best performers.

The show was opened with a dance to It’s Christmas, performed by The 2017-2018 Waller High School Wranglerettes.

