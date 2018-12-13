Waller ISD Board Announces Legislative Priorities Waller ISD Communications In recent years, Texas public education has been heavily affected by unfunded state mandates and a complex funding formula that does not make sense to most taxpayers.

The Waller ISD Board of Trustees and leadership team is taking a stand and actively working for what’s right to educate students and a funding formula that makes sense. During the Nov. 12 regular meeting, the WISD Board of Trustees approved official Legislative Priorities for the 2019 session that will begin in January.

“School districts have been too quiet too long and it’s time we stand up for ourselves,” WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. “We want to be able to have open, collaborative conversations with our senators and representatives about how our schools work and what we need in terms of state support. If we don’t talk with them, how will they really know?”

The district’s legislative priorities fall in line with those of the Texas Association of School Administrators and several other area districts including Aldine ISD, Cypress Fairbanks ISD, Klein ISD, Spring ISD, Spring Branch ISD, and Tomball ISD. These districts invited respective elected officials to join them for a Legislative Collaborative Meeting on Nov. 28 hosted by Klein ISD. Districts shared status reports, celebrations, and needs with elected officials and their representatives.

