Waller ISD unites local law enforcement and emergency responders to meet on community safety

Waller ISD hosted a Safety and Emergency Roundtable Meeting on Monday, February 28. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant David Powers and Waller County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Cantrell partnered together to lead the meeting of law enforcement and emergency management officials in attendance.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent tragic event of an active shooter in a Florida school. All local law enforcement agencies were invited to review their current processes and to discuss methods to broaden their current internal emergency and communications systems. Kevin Moran, Assistant Superintendent of Administration, and Sergeant Powers led the group discussion to review a universal communications system that will unite all of the first responder agencies together to allow the sharing of emergency plans and internal resources.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/