Waller scholarships top $5 million-sets record high

It was a night to remember as the Waller High School Class of 2018 were awarded scholarships and grants at the annual Senior Awards Night. Waller High School College and Career Counselor Christy Smith announced the total of grants and scholarships awarded to be approximately $5.2 million, hitting a new record for the largest amount that has ever been awarded in Waller High School history. The scholarships awarded were generously sponsored by area businesses, scholarship funds, fundraisers and donations.

The American Bodhi Center Scholarships, worth $1,000 each, were presented by Venerable Xin Jen and William Yeh, and awarded to Brianna Jones, Kaven Xiong, John Sherar, and Imelda Pacheco.

