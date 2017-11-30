Was the first Thanksgiving a 'warm weather' feast? Some food for thought after many of us ate a little too much

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov 24 - Here's some food for thought after many of us ate a little too much at our Thanksgiving Day repasts: the Pilgrims were not the first to celebrate the holiday, according to Dan Weber, president of the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

"In her book, America's REAL First Thanksgiving, St. Augustine, Florida, Sept.8, 1565, author Robyn Gioia, published in 2007, challenged the idea that the holiday was first celebrated by the Pilgrims. According to Ms. Gioia, some 50 years before British Pilgrims and Indians in and around Plymouth Rock, MA feasted in celebration on what has been generally recognized as the first Thanksgiving, Spanish explorers sat at table with the Indians of St. Augustine, Florida in the spirit of thanksgiving," says Weber.

