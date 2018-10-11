Young storytellers encouraged to enter video contest

Texas students care about the environment, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality wants to hear about how they take care of Texas. Budding videographers have the opportunity once again to enter the annual Take Care of Texas Video Contest.

The competition is a fun way for students to learn about protecting the environment and come up with creative ways to share this knowledge with others. The contest is open to students throughout Texas in grades six through twelve, whether they attend a public school, private school, or are home-schooled.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/