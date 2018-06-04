“The dreams you dare to dream really can come true”

Waller County Hometown Boy, World War II Veteran and National Hero Travis Winfree had a dream. He dreamed of leaving a legacy in Waller County.

Travis wanted to hold the largest parade Waller County has ever seen and he wanted to do it on Memorial Day.

Travis had observed the dwindling interest in Memorial Day. Commercialism had turned it into a three day weekend of special sales, vacation destinations and traffic snarls.

