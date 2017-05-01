“Scream” Brookshire Municipal Water District splashes out its Fourth Annual Water Festival

By Lillie Ruby

The Brookshire Municipal Water District held its Fourth Annual Water Festival Saturday, April 22 at Hovas Park

Each year the festival grows. This year with the near perfect weather attendance overfilled the parking lot.

There were plenty of places to jump and expend childhood energy and as always the splash park was a big hit.

