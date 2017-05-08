4-H Meat Judging Team wins District competition

On Saturday, April 22nd District 9 4-H held its Meat Judging contest at the Rosenthal Meat Science Center on the Texas A&M University campus.

Waller County has the following results: Senior age category: The Waller County 4-H team placed 1st, with the following team members and their individual placings: John Philip Jones (1st), Eulalia Haddox (2nd), Nicholas Haddox (3rd), and Faith Bice (6th).

