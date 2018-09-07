5 dirty truths on agriculture

Farming and ranching is tough work. Downright dirty at times. Those long hours on the tractor, in the pasture or in the shop aren’t for everyone. Only a few choose to do it about 2 percent, actually. Most of them clock in at a young age and never retire. And you should know the truth about what they do. What really happens on farms and ranches across the state and nation. Like these five dirty truths…

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/