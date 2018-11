November 7 Travis Bluntson was found guilty of attempted capital murder of Sealy Police Department Officer Eric Bryant in 2012. The verdict was handed down by an Austin County Jury. November 8, Bluntson was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

