Ardy Tiner Texas Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalist

Former Hempsteadian Ardy Tiner has been named as one of the Texas Farm Bureau’s Excellence in Ag finalist. Ardy Tiner is an agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor at Rusk High School. In his 10-year career, Tiner has seen the positive impact agriculture can have on today’s youth. But Tiner’s role isn’t limited to the school campus.

He also serves on the Cherokee County Farm Bureau board of directors, Go Texan Committee and on the Rusk Volunteer Fire Department. He and his wife Brandi also have a herd of registered Brangus cattle. They have one daughter, Kinley.

