Area residents enjoy the Annual German Sausage Dinner

Christ Lutheran Church of Pattison held its annual German Sausage Dinner May 6. Always held the 1st Saturday in May, this delicious event draws people from all over the county to enjoy the hearty fare of German sausage, sauerkraut, green beans, potatoes and home made desserts.

