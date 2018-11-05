Band-tastic!

The Royal ISD Marching Sound Machine and the Jazettes turned in a stellar performance October 20 during the U.I.L. Regional Marching Band Competition. For the first time in twenty-five years MSM was selected to advance and compete in the Area D Marching Band Competition in Pflugerville October 27. Excited Band Boosters and area residents worked hard to quickly provide the band with supplies for their trip to Pflugerville.

