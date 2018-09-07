Bobcat Band accepts donation from VFW Post 4007

HHS Band Director Ronald A. Walker, Sr. and Drum Major Sally Pacheco were excited to accept a check from Travis Winfree on Wednesday, August 29. Mr. Winfree presented the $400 donation on behalf of the VFW Post 4007 for the band’s participation in the first annual Memorial Day Program and Parade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/