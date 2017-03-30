Brookshire is blooming. The City of Brookshire Public Works Department has been hard at work re-configuring the sidewalk and parking lot on the north-east side of the parking lot. This area regularly went under water when it rained and became covered in mud.

The repairs should beready in plenty of time for the Brookshire Municipal Water District’s Annual Water Festival, the Cinco de Mayo Festival, the Juneteenth Festival and The Brookshire Car Show. Another recent event that brought in visitors to enjoy a blooming Brookshire is the LowKey Riderz Trail Ride and Rodeo that annually brings in over 3000 people to the area.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/