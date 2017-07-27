Brookshire moves forward on adoption of a Home Rule Charter with 3-2 vote

Thu, 07/27/2017 - 7:42am News Staff
Mayor Pro Tem Marilyn Vaughn and Councilwoman Kim Branch vote against moving forward despite City Attorney’s recommendation
Lillie Ruby

During July 20 meeting of the Brookshire City Council, City Attorney Art Pertile provided information about adopting a Home Rule Charter. While Councilwoman Kim Branch expressed her opinion that the city didn’t need to change to a Home Rule Charter, Pertile replied to Branch that Brookshire did need a Home Rule Charter.

He explained again the advantages of adopting a Home Rule Charter and operating as a city under the charter to ensure future growth and prosperity of the city. A major advantage would be additional annexation abilities and the extension of the extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

 

