Brookshire moves forward on adoption of a Home Rule Charter with 3-2 vote

During July 20 meeting of the Brookshire City Council, City Attorney Art Pertile provided information about adopting a Home Rule Charter. While Councilwoman Kim Branch expressed her opinion that the city didn’t need to change to a Home Rule Charter, Pertile replied to Branch that Brookshire did need a Home Rule Charter.

He explained again the advantages of adopting a Home Rule Charter and operating as a city under the charter to ensure future growth and prosperity of the city. A major advantage would be additional annexation abilities and the extension of the extra territorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/